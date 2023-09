TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night at the Marabella Apartments in Tyler.

According to police, they responded to the scene after receiving a call about gunshots and found that one person had been taken to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The person was later taken to a hospital for surgery, and police said there is evidence to suggest the shooting was not random.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work the case.