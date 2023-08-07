LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Longview on Sunday.

Around 4:09 p.m., Longview police responded to reports of a shooting at a complex in the 1500 block of East Young Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an active disturbance of a continuation of a fight that reportedly started down the street. A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Longview PD, the man who was injured chose not to cooperate with officers but they located other victims whose property was damaged from the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online here.