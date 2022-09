MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday.

The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one person who had been shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.