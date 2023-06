GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline Fire Department said that one person was injured in a motorcycle crash that happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 80 and North Spring Street, according to a press release. Officials said that first responders called for a Christus Flight For Life and the injured person was flown to a local hospital.

The Grand Saline Police Department is investigating the crash.