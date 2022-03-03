LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured and several vehicles were damaged after a shooting in Longview.

On Thursday, March 3, around 12:25 p.m. Longview Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of South High Street.

When officers arrived, they found several vehicles that had been shot, police said. While at the scene, law enforcement was called to another location where they found a gunshot victim from the original call.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Longview PD.

Longview PD said this is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, Longview PD said to contact them at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.