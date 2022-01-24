1 injury reported after Longview apartment fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a Longview apartment fire at 717 S. Green St. The Longview Fire Department responded to the fire on Saturday around 7:36 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials found a bottom floor apartment with citizens attempting to rescue the tenant. The fire units on scene were able to rescue the victim tenant and transport them to the hospital with reported smoke inhalation and burns to the face and hands.

The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes. It is estimated that the fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage. There were no other injuries reported.

The fire department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and four support vehicles.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.