1 killed, 1 in ‘serious condition’ after two-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle fatal crash around 6 miles south of Henderson in Rusk County on Saturday.

DPS Troopers responded to the crash on US-79 South around 1:48 a.m.

Khamila Lashae Bradford, 24, of Winona, was traveling north and drove into the southbound lane where she struck a 2017 Hyundai Accent in left front.

The driver of Hyundai was identified as Jose Gustavo Servin, 23, of Henderson. Servin was pronounced at the scene and was taken to Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.

Bradford was taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.