VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash on Saturday near Canton.

According to a preliminary crash report, a Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501 when it “made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane.”

The DPS report said the Sentra overcorrected back into the eastbound lane at the same time a Dodge Ram attempted to avoid them.

The Ram collided into the Sentra with the front right side and “both vehicles came to a stop just south of SH 243,” DPS said.

The driver of the Sentra, Jennifer Johnson, 42 of Canton, was pronounced dead by a paramedic on the scene and her passenger Albert McBride, 44 of Canton, was transported to CHRISTUS Main Hospital in Tyler.

The driver and passenger of the Ram had no injuries reported.