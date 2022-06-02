RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed and two children were injured after a fatal crash in Rains County on Wednesday.

Texas DPS responded to the wreck around 12:41 p.m. on FM 2324 about four miles southwest of Emory.

According to an investigation, a 2005 Kia Spectra was heading east on FM 2324 and slowed to turn left into a private drive. A 2011 Nissan Frontier was driving behind the Kia. The Nissan was not able to control their speed and crashed into the back of the Kia, according to DPS.

The driver of the Kia was Kris H. Doyle, 62, of Emory. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jenkins Franklin.

The driver of the Nissan was Maria L. Colunga, 31, of Emory and she did not suffer any injuries. An 11-year-old and 4-year-old, who were her passengers, were injured and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.