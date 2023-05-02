VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and three were injured on Sunday in a crash on SH 64 near Canton.

According to a DPS preliminary crash report, a 1992 Oldsmobile 88 “made a U-turn when unsafe” in front of a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Officials said the motorcycle then struck the Oldsmobile on the passenger side.

The three passengers of the Oldsmobile and driver of the motorcycle were all taken to a Canton hospital for treatment. A passenger of the Oldsmobile, identified as Raquel Rodriguez, 67 of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.