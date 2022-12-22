CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523.

Upon arrival crews found a single wide mobile home on fire, with people reportedly inside. A
rescue attempt was started but was unsuccessful. During operations, a mayday was called to assist trapped firefighters.

Shortly afterwards the mayday was cleared and all firefighters were out of the building. There was one injury to a non-Smith County firefighter, and the firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injury.

The fire is under control, and is under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office.

For further information contact the Cherokee County Sherriff’s office.


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.