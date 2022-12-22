CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523.

Upon arrival crews found a single wide mobile home on fire, with people reportedly inside. A

rescue attempt was started but was unsuccessful. During operations, a mayday was called to assist trapped firefighters.

Shortly afterwards the mayday was cleared and all firefighters were out of the building. There was one injury to a non-Smith County firefighter, and the firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injury.

The fire is under control, and is under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office.

For further information contact the Cherokee County Sherriff’s office.