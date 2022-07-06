SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a crash on the Fourth of July almost half a mile west of Lindale, according to DPS.

A DPS report says that 37-year-old Esperanza H. Guillen was driving a 2019 Zhejiang Tao Tao EVO 50, travelling south on CR 4191, while a 2003 Buick Century was traveling north on the same road. The unknown vehicle “failed to give half of the roadway and struck Unit 1”, according to DPS, then the driver fled the scene.

Guillen was killed at the scene of the crash, DPS said, and the driver of the Buick is still unknown.