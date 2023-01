HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall.

According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median.

Officials said the car slid sideways after crossing the median and collided with a concrete barrier on its passenger side. Stec was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.