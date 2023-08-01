TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A person was life flighted to a hospital after a major accident involving two vehicles in Trinity County.

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., several first responder agencies responded to a major two-vehicle accident that took place on FM 356 near Trinity Cove.

Officials said one driver had to be “extricated from the vehicle” and then taken to a local hospital by PHI Air Medical Services. The other driver involved was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

No further information is available at this time as DPS is investigating the crash.