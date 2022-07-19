MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One man and two minors have been arrested after two reported shootings in Marshall on Sunday night.

“The Marshall Police Department is utilizing all of our resources in this case,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We will continue to do so to bring those responsible to justice and protect our community.”

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street around 1 a.m. after shots were fired at people who had gathered for a house party. One man was shot while walking to his car, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment before police arrived.

Crime Scene Investigators said they located numerous shell casing while processing the scene, and several vehicles and a vacant house in the area were all struck by projectiles.

None of the people at the party were able to identify who was shooting.

At 4:30 a.m. that same night, police were called to the area again in reference to a car accident. Police said they found no one inside the car, but were able to locate the driver who said he was shot at and fled while checking on his mother’s house after the first shooting.

Officials said the investigation by Marshall police and task force detectives is ongoing, and the current investigation has resulted in three arrests.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged by police to contact the department at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.