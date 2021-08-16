1 man dead, 2 young children hospitalized after wreck in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed and two children were hospitalized after a wreck Friday afternoon.

A DPS report states that 52-year-old William McAlister, a Tatum native, was driving a 2000 GMG truck towing a trailer four miles east of Henderson on US HWY 79.

Around 3:55 p.m. the right front tire of the GMC blew out and McAlister lost control of the truck. The vehicle veered off the road on the right.

McAlister was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Cindy Redmon. Two young children, a five-year-old and a 10-year-old boy were both hospitalized.

The five-year-old was taken to LSU Medical Center in serious condition. The 10-year-old was taken to UT Health East Texas in Henderson in stable condition.

