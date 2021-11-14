1 man dead after motorcycle wreck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after he crashed his Harley Davidson into a pole on Saturday afternoon in Marion County.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, around 4:17 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a motorcycle wreck on FM 729, around 13 miles west of Jefferson.

Troopers determined that 58-year-old Michael Moore, of Longview, was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driving westbound when he left the roadway and crashed into a pole.

Moore died at the scene and was taken to a local funeral home.

