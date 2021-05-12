1 man dead, another critically injured after wreck with 18-wheeler in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another is in critical condition after an 18-wheeler wreck in Nacogdoches County early Tuesday morning.

According to a DPS report, an 18-wheeler transporting timber was driving behind a 2004 pickup truck on HWY 103, roughly five miles west of Etoile.

Investigators believe the pickup truck “made an unsafe turn” in front of the 18-wheeler and it was hit in the driver’s side.

The 18-wheeler then drove off the road and into a tree. 54-year-old Kenedy Edwards, a Center native, was identified as the 18-wheeler driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drive of the pickup truck has not yet been identified, but was initially taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin on a medical helicopter in critical condition.

He was then flown to a hospital in Bryan for further treatment. The crash is still under investigation.

There was also an 18-wheeler accident Wednesday morning that has shut down the northbound lanes of HWY 59 in Nacogdoches.

The accident occurred near Spradley Street and HazMat crews are on the scene to help clear the area. Although the reason for HazMat was not listed, it is likely due to a fuel spill.