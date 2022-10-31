UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS.

The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer.

A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the highway. A GMC pickup stopped on the shoulder of the highway and tried to make a U-turn illegally, and the trailer crashed with the GMC pickup truck, said DPS.

According to the DPS report, the GMC truck also collided with the Taurus and a different 2019 Western Star trailer that was parked and unattended.

James R. Flanagan, 85, of Longview, who was identified as the driver of the pickup truck, passed away due to the crash.

Rafael Flores, 42, of Tyler was driving the 2021 trailer and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso was driving the Taurus. DPS said neither Flores nor Harms were injured.

Officials are still investigating this incident.