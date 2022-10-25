HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after firing gunshots at deputies in Hopkins County on Tuesday, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant at a house in the Harmony community in the county around 11:30 a.m. Law enforcement said the man fired shots at deputies through the windows of the house.

A SWAT team was also called to the scene, and authorities said deputies returned fire.

The sheriff’s office said they later found the man deceased in the house. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

Como-Pickton ISD was also placed on lockdown, but they were not close to the district, said law enforcement.