SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in Sulphur Springs last month.

A lucky Million Dollar Loteria ticket sold at the Quick Track on Mockingbird Lane was worth $1 million. The prize was claimed on Oct. 9.

The winner of the ticket was not publicly identified. The Million Dollar Loteria game’s top prize carries 1 in 2,520,000 odds and only four of 10 top prizes have been claimed as of this writing.