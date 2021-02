CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler on Friday in Cherokee County.

The wreck happened on US 69 near Loves Lookout. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the 18-wheeler was traveling north on US 69 and tried to make a U-turn to change into the south traveling lane.

Then, a vehicle crashed into the 18-wheeler.

A woman inside the smaller car was airlifted to UT Health in Tyler.