1 person arrested after minor crash with Henderson ISD bus, no injuries reported

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested after a minor wreck with a Henderson ISD school bus Wednesday morning.

A DPS release says that at 6:49 a.m., a bus was driving down CR 414, less than a mile south of Henderson. The bus was approaching a private road when a Jeep Wrangler pulled out of the drive and struck the right side of the bus.

No one was injured, but 15 students were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested for not having a driver’s license, failing to yield the right of way, and failing “to report non-injury accident at once to proper authorities.”

The driver’s name was not released.

The bus had only minor damage and was able to complete its run and safely delivered all remining students on the route to school.

“We appreciate and applaud our bus driver in keeping our students safe on the first day of school, even in the midst of a high-stress situation such as this,” said David Chenault, Director of Communications, HISD.