TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed late Thursday night after being struck by an 18-wheeler on HWY 31 east of Tyler.

According to officials, the victim’s car was disabled on the side of the road and potentially out of gas near FM 2908. The person was then struck by an 18-wheeler around 11 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released due to family still needing to be notified.

This is a developing story. Check back to KETK for updates.