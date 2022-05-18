SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 33-year-old man, who had special needs, died in a house fire Wednesday night in Smith County, said Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks.

The fire started around 8:00 p.m. at 11379 County Road 1113. First responders tried to resuscitate the man, but he passed away.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital after they were injured by a powerline on the scene. But, they are in good condition. No one else was injured in the fire.

A justice of the peace was called to the scene. The Smith County, Noonday and Red Springs Fire Departments assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire has still not been determined. The road will also be closed off while officials respond.

Officials are asking the community to pray for the family affected by this tragic fire.

This is a developing story. KETK News is working to get you the latest information.