1 person dead in 18-wheeler crash on I-20 early Monday morning

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning, according to DPS.

Details are limited as of this writing, but Sergeant Jean Dark said that the crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 584.

It involved a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. All eastbound traffic is being rerouted via SH 135 then FM 1252.

Dark said that more information would be released soon, pending notification of the victim’s family.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.