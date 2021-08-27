1 person dead in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a crash in Wood County Thursday evening.

43-year-old Sandi Schiler of Whitewright died at the scene and was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 11, roughly two miles east of the city of Winnsboro in Wood County.

DPS said Schiler was driving a 1999 Dodge 1500 east on SH-11 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck a 2020 Jeep Renegade that was traveling west on the same roadway.

The driver of the Jeep was 32-year-old Catherine Anderson of Winnsboro. She was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.