1 person dead in Wood County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a crash in Wood County Thursday evening.

43-year-old Sandi Schiler of Whitewright died at the scene and was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 11, roughly two miles east of the city of Winnsboro in Wood County.

DPS said Schiler was driving a 1999 Dodge 1500 east on SH-11 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck a 2020 Jeep Renegade that was traveling west on the same roadway. 

The driver of the Jeep was 32-year-old Catherine Anderson of Winnsboro. She was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51