NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Nacogdoches are on the scene of a fatal shooting.

Nacogdoches Police and their Criminal Investigation Division are on scene at the 700 block of Rock Oak Street. They said they responded to reports of a possible home invasion and one person shot.

Officers found an adult male on the scene who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, and they said “investigators are speaking with the adult male that shot the other adult male.”

An adult female in the residence is not believed to have suffered any injuries and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

People are asked to avoid the area.