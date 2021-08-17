1 person dead, road closed after car hits pole in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a car hit a power pole Tuesday morning in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, officers responded around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue. The wreck is roughly one mile east of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.

Tyler PD said that the cause of the crash is still being investigated and that the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

South Palmer Avenue, north and south of Front Street is currently closed. Please use alternate routes to work. Front Street remains open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.