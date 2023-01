RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning.

The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m.

The car flipped over in the crash. First responders left the scene around 3:05 p.m.