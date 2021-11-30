1 person flown to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Overton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERTON, Texas (KETK)- One person was taken to a local hospital in a helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in Overton on Monday.

The Overton Fire Department said they received a call about the wreck on FM 918 and Highway 42. They arrived at the scene and noticed a person was pinned in their vehicle.

They removed the doors on the driver side with the jaws of life. Others involved in the crash were treated on the scene by EMS. The New London Fire Department also responded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51