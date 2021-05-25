1 person hospitalized after fiery crash near HWY 31 outside of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person has been hospitalized after a fiery crash outside of Tyler Tuesday morning.

The crash was around 6 a.m. and was near the intersection of CR 21 and CR 26 south of HWY 31. At least one of the vehicles caught on fire, according to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and fire crews are asking drivers to find alternate routes to work.

HWY 31 has a known history in the East Texas area as a dangerous road, earning the nickname “Bloody 31” over the years. On Mother’s Day, three people, including two young children, were killed after a fiery, head-on crash that shut the road down for hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.