1 person in Gladewater life-flighted, several others injured after violent wreck Tuesday evening

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – One person in Gladewater is in critical condition after a wreck Tuesday evening.

The Gladewater Fire Department arrived to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of HWY 80 and Loop 485 just before sunset. It was just in front of the McKaig Chevrolet Buick dealership.

A CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital helicopter was called to the site and one person was life-flighted. It is unclear as of this writing whether the victim was taken to Longview or Tyler.

First responders wrote that several other people were treated on-scene for various injuries.

  • Photo: Gladewater Fire Department
April 29 2021 07:00 pm

