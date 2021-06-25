1 person killed, 2 people including pregnant woman hospitalized in head-on crash north of Wills Point

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and two people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman, after a two-vehicle crash on FM 751 north of Wills Point.

According to Sheriff Steve Hendrix, the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. between a pickup truck and small sedan.

The wreck occurred after the sedan allegedly attempted to turn in a no-passing zone resulting in a head-on crash, according to Sheriff Hendrix.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.