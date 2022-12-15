SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in an ambulance to a local hospital, authorities said.

Officials said the man’s injuries were non-life threatening. Deputies were on their way to the hospital around 6 p.m. to investigate the incident.

The sheriff’s office said they are trying to identify who shot the man.