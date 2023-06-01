LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Fire Department Special Operations Unit rescued a person who was trapped in an excavated hole at a work site on Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m., but officials said “LFD quickly developed a rescue plan and began extrication efforts.”

The person was successfully removed around 7:10 p.m. and evaluated by Angelina County EMS.

The Special Operations Unit, Central VFD, Redland VFD, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, LFD Chief 2, Battalion 1 and Rescue 4 all responded to the scene.

The general manager for the company at the work site was also consulted as a subject matter expert along with the City of Lufkin Superintendent of Water and Sewer.

“Thank you to all entities involved, including the City of Lufkin Water and Sewer Department for bringing additional heavy equipment and trench shoring boxes to the scene for rapid deployment if it had been needed,” the release stated.