TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said that one person has been shot at Rose Rudman Park on Copeland Road in Tyler and they are actively searching the area for a suspect.

According to Tyler PD, the shooting happened between two groups of people, one at the park and one in a vehicle. The suspects in the vehicle reportedly shot at the group in the park and then the park group returned fire, Tyler PD said. This exchange of gun fire allegedly left one person at the park shot in the hip.

In a press conference, Tyler PD Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said they are searching homes near Copeland Road and Rose Rudman Park to try and find the suspect. Erbaugh added that they don’t think the suspect went near any of the schools in the area.

Erbaugh said that two people have been detained at the scene and they’re being questioned about the shooting by Tyler PD.

According to Tyler PD, multiple gunshots were fired in the shooting and the victim has been taken to a hospital to be treated. Copeland Road is blocked off while officials search the area for a suspect in the shooting.

Cumberland Academy said they were in a secure lockout because of an incident at Rose Rudman Park but have been given the all clear. Hubbard Middle School was also taking necessary security precautions.

This story will be updated when more information is available.