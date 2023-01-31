LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area.

Police found a person inside an apartment who had been shot, and they had non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement said a suspect left the area before they arrived.

The shooting is still being investigated. If anyone has additional information they may call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.