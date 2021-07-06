GoFundMe set up for East Texas teen who died in crash; her brother and his best friends seriously injured

UPDATE (10:45 A.M.) – The teenage girl killed over the weekend in a car accident has been positively identified as Grace Montgomery, a Brownsboro ISD student whose death the school district had announced over the weekend.

Grace’s father John Montgomery confirmed to KETK News that it was her who died in the Edom crash. The DPS release from the wreck did not reveal any of the teenagers’ identities.

John Montgomery also stated that his 19-year-old son Jason Montgomery, Grace’s sister, was driving at the time of the crash. The other two passengers were Ethan Dwiggins, 18, and Chris Pritchett, 19.

Montgomery said that Jason, Ethan, and Chris were best friends and that Ethan and Chris were like sons to him. All the teenagers’ names were published with the permission of each family.

Jason has been released from the hospital. It is unclear what injuries that Ethan and Chris suffered, but he said that they “had a long way to go.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Grace Montgomery’s funeral expenses by the Hickory Hills Youth Group. They wrote in part that “Anyone who knew her was glad to have known her.” You can donate by clicking the link below.

Original Story

EDOM, Texas (KETK) – One teenager is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck in East Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

A DPS report states that three teenage boys and one 14-year-old female were driving down FM 2339 roughly one mile west of Edom on July 3 around 7:30 p.m. The report states that the 2001 Hyundai Accent was driving down “a slight grade.”

The male driver lost control of the car and traveled into a ditch where the vehicle “struck a culvert and began to roll.”

The three males in the car were all flown to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in critical condition while the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the victims in the crash were identified in the report. Brownsboro ISD reported on July 4 that an 8th-grade student of theirs had died in a car crash the previous day, but it is unknown as of this writing if that was the same wreck.