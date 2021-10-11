1 teen killed, 1 in critical condition after rollover accident on I-20

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One teenage boy was killed and another is in critical condition after a rollover accident on I-20 Friday night near Marshall.

A DPS report states the driver, whose name was not released, was driving westbound three miles east of the city of Marshall.

At 9:55 p.m., the car hit the center median, went into a skid, and rolled over after striking a culvert. The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger, whose name was also not released, was sent to CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center in Longview in critical condition.

