LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital on Monday after a house fire in Longview.

Officials with the fire department said fire crews were called to the scene on Bates Drive around 9:15 p.m. and when they arrived, found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

“The fire started in the kitchen and did approximately $56,000 in damage,” officials said.

One person was home during the fire and officials said he was treated for smoke inhalation before being taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Longview Fire said they responded to the fire with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and four support vehicles with a total of 21 personnel.