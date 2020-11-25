1-year-old dies after shooting in Kaufman County, police say

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KXAS)- A 1-year-old girl died and her brother was also injured in a possible accidental shooting on Tuesday, according to the Kaufman County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call at 5:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of Juniper Drive in the Windmill Farms subdivision east of Forney. Department spokesman Jolie Stewart told our NBC affiliate that a girl had been shot in the head.

The child died at the scene.

Her 9-year-old sibling was checked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Stewart said.

The children’s other sibling and a neighbor were also inside the house, and they were both minors.

Officials did not mention who they believe shot the 1-year-old.