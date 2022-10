HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday.

First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616.

One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping to contain the fire.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.