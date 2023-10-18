HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — During a traffic stop for a registration violation, a deputy’s search of the vehicle resulted in drugs being recovered and led to the arrest of a Karnack man on Tuesday.
Jeffery Grantham, 59, was driving a vehicle that was stopped on FM 9 in Harrison County. According to HCSO, during the roadside interview, Grantham pulled out a marijuana pipe from his pants pocket, which prompted a search of the vehicle.
Officials recovered the following paraphernalia from the traffic stop:
- 88 grams of THC edibles and wax
- 2 ounces of marijuana
- 10 grams of methamphetamine
Grantham was held on two $50,000 bonds and one $2,000 bond and has since bonded out of jail.