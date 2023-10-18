HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — During a traffic stop for a registration violation, a deputy’s search of the vehicle resulted in drugs being recovered and led to the arrest of a Karnack man on Tuesday.

Jeffery Grantham, 59, was driving a vehicle that was stopped on FM 9 in Harrison County. According to HCSO, during the roadside interview, Grantham pulled out a marijuana pipe from his pants pocket, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

Officials recovered the following paraphernalia from the traffic stop:

88 grams of THC edibles and wax

2 ounces of marijuana

10 grams of methamphetamine

Grantham was held on two $50,000 bonds and one $2,000 bond and has since bonded out of jail.