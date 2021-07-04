10-month old baby boy dies, 3 hospitalized after structure fire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 10-month-old baby boy died and three people were taken to the hospital after a structure fire in Lufkin.

On Friday, around 9:26 p.m. the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fire at 690 Lonestar Rd.

10-month-old Arerelio Malpica died and his father Carlos Malpica, 22, was seriously injured. Carlos was flown to LSU Shreveport for severe burns.

Israel Lopez, 21 was taken to a local hospital and Arerelio’s mother Adrian Silva, 23, was taken to Woodland Heights for difficulty breathing.

The cause and origin of the fire is not known at the time, according to Angelina County officials. Fire Marshal Wesley Mask was contacted and is still investigating.

A justice of peace ordered autopsy for Arerelio.