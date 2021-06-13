10-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool in Pollok

POLLOK, Texas (KETK) – A 10-year-old boy died after he drowned in a backyard pool in Pollock on Saturday evening.

Around 7:33 p.m., the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to a drowning at a residence on Julie Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they administered CPR and transported the boy to a local hospital.

Medical staff attempted to resuscitate the child, but the boy was later pronounced dead, according a report from Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Captain Alton Lenderman.

According to a media report, the incident is still under investigation.

