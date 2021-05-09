10-year-old injured after getting hit by car while walking home from buying Mother’s Day gift

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 10-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car Sunday morning while walking back from buying a Mother’s Day gift in Lufkin.

The boy said he snuck out of his home to buy his mom a Mother’s Day gift at Dollar General in Chestnut Village. According to Lufkin officials, he had purchased a card and a box of candy for his mother and was crossing the street to go to his nearby home when he was side-swiped in the outside lane by a northbound Chevy Malibu.

The driver told officers that he did not see the boy until it was too late.

The boy suffered a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Lufkin officials said.

“Please say a prayer for a speedy recovery for this thoughtful young man,” Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “We ask that you send some thoughts and prayers his mother’s way as well.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51