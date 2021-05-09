10-year-old injured after getting hit by car while walking home from buying Mother’s Day gift

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 10-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car Sunday morning while walking back from buying a Mother’s Day gift in Lufkin.

The boy said he snuck out of his home to buy his mom a Mother’s Day gift at Dollar General in Chestnut Village. According to Lufkin officials, he had purchased a card and a box of candy for his mother and was crossing the street to go to his nearby home when he was side-swiped in the outside lane by a northbound Chevy Malibu.

The driver told officers that he did not see the boy until it was too late.

The boy suffered a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Lufkin officials said.

“Please say a prayer for a speedy recovery for this thoughtful young man,” Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “We ask that you send some thoughts and prayers his mother’s way as well.”