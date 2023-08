SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 100-acre wildfire near Highway 84 in Shelby County has prompted evacuations on County Roads 4475 and 4505, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The wildfire initially shutdown Highway 84 between Tenaha and 699 but the road is now open, the sheriff’s office said. Officials added that evacuees can use Tenaha First Baptist Church if needed.