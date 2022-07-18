TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Walker County officials are warning people that a fire is moving toward Trinity County and Houston County on Monday.

The blaze has burned 1,000 acres and is heading towards the Trinity river, said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The fire is expected to move near the Deep River subdivision and FM 3478.

Residents should be cautious and watch for alerts from emergency responders. The sheriff said he will try to update residents as well. Wallace told people to be prepared in case there is an evacuation in the area.

Nixle alerts will be sent in the event of an emergency. Officials said they will open shelters in case of an evacuation. Nixle.com is free.