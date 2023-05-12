CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information on who shot an alligator on CR 2907 in Cherokee County.

According to Operation Game Thief, a function of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division, Game Wardens determined the alligator had been shot twice in the head area with a small caliber firearm.

“This act left the alligator injured and suffering, until it finally succumbed to its injuries,” Operation Game Thief said.

The alligator was found on May 2 on the county road, near the Weeping Mary Community near Alto. Operation Game Thief said on Thursday the reward will be given in exchange for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the illegal act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263.